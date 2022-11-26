Nazia Hassan’s ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ revamped in Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘An Action Hero’

‘Aap Jaisa Koi’, the chart-topping track by late Pakistani popstar Nazia Hassan has been recreated in the upcoming film ‘An Action Hero’, starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

The revamped version of Nazia Hassan’s iconic track ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ from the upcoming Bollywood film, was released on the video platform YouTube on Saturday. Singers Zahrah S Khan (daughter of veteran actor Salma Agha) and Altamash Faridi have lent the vocals to the song, while Indian musician Tanishk Bagchi has recreated the music.

One of the most iconic numbers of all time was originally picturized upon the diva Zeenat Aman, and late actors Feroz Khan and Vinod Khanna. The new version though features Khurrana with the ‘Chhaiyya Chhaiyya’ performer, Malaika Arora after a short hiatus.

About ‘An Action Hero’, Ayushmann Khurrana-led action thriller flick follows the story of a youth icon and superstar, Maanav, who was at the peak of his career under the age of 30 before being caught in a film set accident.

Apart from the host turned film star, Khurrana, the film also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Jitendra Rai and Mirabel Stuart in prominent roles.

Anirudh Iyer, who has worked as an assistant on films like ‘Zero’ and ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’, has helmed the direction of the title and also wrote the story, while Neeraj Yadav penned the screenplay.

‘An Action Hero’ is slated to hit theatres on December 2.

