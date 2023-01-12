Nazim Jokhio case: Court acquits PPP MPA Jam Awais, others

KARACHI: A sessions court in Karachi on Thursday acquitted Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Jam Awais and co-accused in Nazim Jokhio murder case, ARY News reported.

MPA Jam Awais and his servants and guards — Haider Ali, Meer Ali, Muhammad Mairaj, Mohammad Saleem Salar, Mohammad Doda Khan, Ahmed Khan Shoro and Mohammad Soomar — have been charged with torturing the local journalist Jokhio to death at Mr Awais’s farmhouse in a Malir locality in November last year.

The court acquitted PPP MPA Jam Awais and others after an out-of-court settlement in the local journalist’s murder case.

Last year in September, the family of deceased Nazim Jokhio in an affidavit, filed in court had pardoned PPP MPA Jam Awais and other accused in the high-profile murder case.

“We have pardoned the accused in the name of Allah,” the details of the affidavit surfaced, read. “We don’t want to pursue the case against six accused of the murder.”

The lawyers of the accused and the family members of Nazim Jokhio have submitted three separate petitions in the court.

The murder

In October last year, the family of Nazim Jokhio said that PPP MPA Jam Awais Gohram Jokhio and his men had allegedly tortured Nazim Jokhio to death as he tried to stop his foreign guests from hunting houbara bustards in the Memon Goth area of Karachi.

Police registered a murder case against Awais, his brother MNA Jam Kareem and others.

