Nazim Jokhio murder case transferred to session court from ATC

KARACHI: In a major relief for PPP lawmakers and other suspects in the Nazim Jokhio murder case, the anti-terrorism court has okayed the transfer of the murder case to session court, ARY NEWS reported.

However, a decision to exclude names of the PPP lawmakers and others from the police challan was not taken by the ATC and the session court will now decide the matter.

The counsel representing the suspects has argued before the court that anti-terrorism clauses do not apply to the case which was also seconded by the prosecution, plaintiff, widow of the victim, and investigation officer.

The ATC court after the consensus from all sides directed the investigation officer to file challan in the case before the session court. “No decision has yet been made on excluding the name of Jam Abdul Karim, Jam Awais and 11 others from the police challan,” the counsel representing suspects said.

During the last hearing, the anti-terrorism court once again deferred a decision on the jurisdiction of the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

Previously, the names of PPP MNA Jam Kareem Jokhio, his brother MPA Jam Awais Jokhio and six others have been eliminated from the case.

The investigation officer of the case, Siraj Lashari, submitted the challan to the anti-terrorism court. In the challan, Haider, Mairaj and Niaz have been nominated as accused in the case.

The judicial magistrate Malir had ordered to include anti-terrorism clauses in the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

Earlier, in October 2021, the family of Nazim Jokhio claimed that PPP MPA Jam Awais Gohram Jokhio and his men had allegedly tortured Nazim to death as he tried to stop his foreign guests from hunting houbara bustards in the Memon Goth area of Karachi.

Police registered a murder case against PPP MPA Awais, his brother MNA Jam Kareem and others. They detained Awais but Jam Kareem left the country and flew to Dubai, only to return later to cast his vote in no-trust motion against Imran Khan.

