Nazim Jokhio murder: Jam Awais used to play violent games on cellphone

KARACHI: Police has said Jam Awais MPA, accused of involvement in murder of a journalist Nazim Jokhio, was used to play violent games on cellphone, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Jam Awais mostly used to remain under the influence of drugs,” police officials informed ARY News. “Nazim Jokhio was subjected to torture until he died. His body might be tortured even after his death,” officials said.

“Police will add another charge in the charge sheet against accused,” officials said. “DVR of the cameras installed at his outhouse has been found missing”.

“Jam Awais didn’t surrender to police, but he was forced to surrender himself. He had fled from Karachi to Khuzdar,” according to police. “Later he returned Karachi and reported to police,” officials said.

“The case against Jam Awais is purely a case of murder. The police has also initiated investigation of the murder with the help of the mobile phone data,” according to police.

“The phone locations of Afzal, Niaz Salar and Jam Abdul Karim have been spotted,” police officials said. “We have decided to use the audio and video of victim Nazim Jokhio as a key evidence in the case,” police said.

“Probably a stick blow, that hit the victim on head was proved fatal in the murder,” police said.

With a detailed medical report more facts will come to surface, officials opined.

“The investigation team with complainant Afzal Jokhio visited the crime scene,” officials said. “The mobile phone of Nazim Jokhio has been untraced so far,” according to police.

“A citizen had informed about the body of the victim to Madadgar 15 police helpline at 2:00 AM,” officials said.

“Police will strive to ensure that the accused be awarded death penalty or at least life term in jail,” officials vowed.

