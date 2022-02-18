Nazim Jokhio murder: Police add terrorism charges against suspects

KARACHI: Following the orders of Malir court, police on Friday have incorporated terrorism charges in Nazim Jokhio murder case, ARY News reported.

Nazim Jokhio’s body was recovered from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmaker Jam Awais’s farmhouse in December, last year. His family alleged that Awais, MNA Jam Abdul Karim, and their henchmen tortured him to death for filming and stopping their guests from illegal hunting of houbara bustards.

After incorporation of terrorism charges in the case, an amended challan has been submitted in the office of the prosecutor general.

After scrutiny by the prosecution team, the challan will be presented before the court. It may be noted that five suspects including PPP MPA, Jam Awais are arrested in the case, while four others including MNA Jam Abdul Karim are still at large.

Earlier this month, a Malir court had ordered the transfer of Nazim Jokhio murder case to an anti-terrorism court (ATC) for trial.

Judicial Magistrate Altaf Hussain announced the reserved verdict on a final chargesheet against two PPP lawmakers and 12 other suspects in the case.

The magistrate accepted an application moved by the complainant under Section 190 of the criminal procedure code (CrPC) requesting the court to add the charge of terrorism in the FIR.

