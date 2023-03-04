Nazir Ahmad appointed new NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday appointed Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad as the new chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ARY News reported on Saturday.

The development came days after Aftab Sultan resigned as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman citing personal reasons.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, Nazir Ahmad was finalised for the position ‘after detailed deliberation’ between the Leader of the House and the Opposition Leader Raja Riaz.

Aftab Sultan had presented his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office stated.

“The prime minister appreciated the services of Aftab Sultan and lauded his honesty and uprightness. Upon his insistence, the prime minister reluctantly accepted the resignation of Sultan,” said the PM Office.

Sources revealed that Aftab Sultan resigned from his office after “he was asked to do certain things which were not acceptable to him.”

Sources further disclosed that Sultan had some reservations over National Accountability (Amendment) Act, 2022 which has limited the anti-corruption watchdog’s powers.

