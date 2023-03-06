Nazir Ahmad notified NAB chairman for two years

ISLAMABAD: Lt General (retired) Nazir Ahmad has been notified National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman for two years, ARY News reported.

As per details, the establishment division has issued notification of Lt. General (R) Nazir Ahmad’s appointment as National Accountability Bureau chairman.

Lt Gen (retired) Nazir Ahmad was appointed as NAB chairman by the federal government.

The development came days after Aftab Sultan resigned as the National Accountability Bureau chairman citing personal reasons.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, Nazir Ahmad was finalised for the position ‘after detailed deliberation’ between the Leader of the House and the Opposition Leader Raja Riaz.

Aftab Sultan had presented his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office stated.

“The prime minister appreciated the services of Aftab Sultan and lauded his honesty and uprightness. Upon his insistence, the prime minister reluctantly accepted the resignation of Sultan,” said the PM Office.

