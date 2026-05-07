Nazir Faridi: Iconic Sufi singer dies after long illness

PAKPATTAN: World-renowned Qawwal Nazir Faridi has passed away following a prolonged illness. The artist had been undergoing treatment for an extended period.

Nazir Faridi began his illustrious career at the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masud Ganjshakar in Pakpattan. He was highly skilled in the recitation of mystical and Sufi poetry, earning him immense fame both in Pakistan and internationally.

The deceased’s funeral prayers will be offered at the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masud Ganjshakar, where a large number of devotees and members of the arts community are expected to gather. Among his most celebrated Qawwalis are “Aa Vi Ja Wallail Zulfan Waleya,” “Mainu Paar Laga Peera,” “Sare Nabian Da,” and “Ya Moin Ya Moin.”

As news of Nazir Faridi’s passing circulated online, members of the showbiz industry, colleagues, and fans expressed deep grief, paying tribute to the artist’s significant contributions to the world of Sufi music.