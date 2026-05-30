Nazish Jahangir admits her love for meat

Pakistani actress Nazish Jahangir claimed that she is unable to consume sacrificial meat or watch animals being slaughtered before her during an Eid special show on ARY Digital.

The 32-year-old actress revealed in a recent conversation with host Nida Nasir that her family makes sacrifices on all three days of Eid.

Nazish Jahangir stated that the animal is sacrificed at her uncle’s house one day, at her own house the next, and at her sister’s place on the third day. The sisters comfort their numerous children by telling them that they’re making a sacrifice today and that there will be another one tomorrow.

“I have no interest in making packages of sacrificial meat,” the Berukhi star went on. “Elderly people who live at home make the boxes. I don’t want to be responsible for this.”

“I do not watch animals being slaughtered, and I do not even eat the meat of the sacrifice. I like chapli kebabs, but I cannot eat sacrificial meat,” Nazish Jahangir further stated.

“I am a big meat eater, but I don’t eat sacrificial meat,” the actress concluded.