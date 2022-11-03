‘It did not end well’: Nazish Jahangir

The latest Instagram post of showbiz actor Nazish Jahangir about love is going viral on social media.

On her account of the photo and video sharing application, Wednesday, the ‘Berukhi’ actor posted the latest pictures of herself on the feed with a caption about love.

“Once upon a time, an angel and a devil fell in love. It did not end well,” read her note with the two-picture gallery.

The viral pictures see Nazish Jahangir in a glamorous avatar as she wore an emerald green western dress with matching kitten heels. She kept her makeup to minimal for what looked like a dinner date with a friend.

Earlier she posted another two-picture gallery with a friend from the same day. She captioned the post with “Consistency ♥️”

The shared photos were liked by thousands of fans of Jahangir on the social platform, who also dropped lovely compliments for the celebrity.

Have a look at the comments section of the post.

On the professional front, Nazish Jahangir made her TV debut in 2017 with ‘Bharosa’ and soon got recognized as one of the promising new entrants in showbiz. She was last seen as Maira in ‘Berukhi’, headlined by A-list actors Hiba Bukhari and Junaid Khan.

Apart from her promising drama performances, the celebrity is a favourite among designers for modelling shoots. She has over 749,000 followers on her official Instagram handle where Jahangir frequently shares glimpses of her work.

