Nazish Jahangir shuts down misleading headline linking her to Babar Azam

Nazish Jahangir has broken her silence after an old clip from one of her past Q&A sessions resurfaced online with a misleading headline, falsely sparking drama between her and Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam

A headline from local media outlet was circulating on social media which read, “I’ll deny the offer if Babar Azam asks me for marriage,” implying Nazish made a direct statement about the cricketer.

Resharing the post on her Instagram Story on Thursday, November 27, the actress clarified the situation and call out those spreading misinformation.

“The Babar army really needs to calm down,” Nazish Jahangir began.

She went on to write, “I’m seeing an old Q/A clip being taken out of context and turned into unnecessary controversy.”

“To clarify: I have great respect for Babar Azam and for our entire Pakistan cricket team. They are national pride and I would never say or imply anything disrespectful towards them,” the Berukhi star added.

Nazish further urged fans and media outlets to stop spreading edited or twisted clips for the sake of views and likes.

“Please stop circulating edited or twisted versions just to create drama. Let’s not spread negativity especially towards our own players who give their best for the country. Love and respect to all,” she added.