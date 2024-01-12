Nazish Jahangir’s shock revelation goes viral

Actress and model Nazish Jahangir, who has proved her mettle in the showbiz industry with her immense contributions, revealed what she would be doing if she wasn’t a celebrity.

Nazish Jahangir, praised for her performance in the superhit ARY Digital serial ‘Berukhi‘, talked about her personal and professional lives on a podcast.

When the host asked what career she would have chosen if she hadn’t become an actress, Nazish Jahangir said she would have been a doctor or a housewife.

The actress said she is a psychologist and stopped practising after her marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazish Jahangir Khan (@nazishjahangir)

Nazish Jahangir recalled a dark moment in her life during the coronavirus pandemic. She claimed that she started online sessions during lockdown for convenience but some people took it as an opportunity to flirt with her.

Moreover, the actress said she went into depression after losing her mother when she was 15 years old but grew mature and angry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazish Jahangir Khan (@nazishjahangir)

She recalled telling her father that she became an angry person because of society.

On the acting front, Nazish Jahangir made her TV debut in 2017 with ‘Bharosa‘. Since then, she has become one of the leading names in the showbiz industry.

She played Maira in ‘Berukhi’, headlined by A-list actors Hiba Bukhari and Junaid Khan.

