Nazish Jahangir’s latest pictures are a hit on social media

Actor and model Nazish Jahangir shared eye-catching pictures from her flight and they are going viral on social media platforms.

The viral pictures saw her looking at sky through the open window. A click also showed her taking a nap. The photo album’s caption read, “Yes hun I am listening ur lies, “swipe left” for the REALITY”.

Her social media post got thousands of likes from Instagram users. Netizens had some heartwarming comments.

A user wrote, “You are extremely gorgeous” while another stated, “Beautiful as always 💖💖”. A third netizen asked where she was headed.

The celeb frequently takes to the social media application where she uploads visuals of herself, her spending time with family members and projects she works in.

Apart from sharing visuals, she also gives shares advice with people about humanity. Previously, the celebrity told that people can not respect others unless they cannot respect themselves.

The actor has proved herself as a promising actor thanks to her portrayal of diverse roles throughout her career. She earned praise for her work in hit projects Berukhi and Bharosa.

