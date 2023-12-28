‘I was blinded by love in the past’: Nazish Jahangir

Celebrated actress and model Nazish Jahangir recently made it into headlines after revealing an interesting fact about herself.

Nazish Jahangir appeared as a guest on a private channel’s show where she talked about her personal and professional endeavours. The starlet surprised her fans and netizens when the actress revealed that she was blinded by love in the past.

The actress claimed to become more practical after falling in love, adding that it’s a fact that a person becomes blind when going through such a phase.

Nazish Jahangir said a person stops thinking from his mind and heart when they fall in love with someone.

The actress said she would never get back with someone who has broken her heart.

It is pertinent to mention that Nazish Jahangir has made a name in the showbiz industry with her strong on and off-screen persona.

The actress is one of Pakistan’s most-followed social media stars with 1.1 million Instagram followers. The actress updates fans and followers about her personal life and professional endeavours by sharing her visuals.

On the acting front, Nazish Jahangir made her TV debut in 2017 with ‘Bharosa‘. Since then, she has become one of the leading names in the showbiz industry.

She was last seen as Maira in ‘Berukhi‘, headlined by A-list actors Hiba Bukhari and Junaid Khan.