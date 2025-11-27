Nazish Jahangir’s Response to Babar Azam Proposal Question Goes Viral

The widely known Pakistani entertainment industry actress Nazish Jahangir has made a statement about the cricket star Babar Azam in response to a fan’s question that promptly went viral across social media platforms.

In a recent turn of events in the show business industry, an Instagram user asked the actress during an informal online session on Instagram what she would say if Pakistani cricket figure Babar Azam proposed to her.

In responding to the fan question received through Instagram, Nazish Jahangir gave a short but explicit answer that she would apologise.

Following her unexpected reaction, social media has sparked a new debate, with many users lauding her self-confidence, while several others reacted oppositely.

It is pertinent to note that Nazish Jahangir holds a unique place in the drama industry. She has played excellent roles in many famous dramas during her career, and she is also an active advocate for mental health awareness. Along with acting, she began her professional journey with a private television drama in 2017.

Nazish Jahangir has also received a nomination for Best Emerging Talent at the Lux Style Awards.

Earlier this week, Nazish Jahangir revealed that she had been in a similar situation to Chitral’s teen TikToker Sana Yousaf, who was brutally killed for simply saying no to someone’s friendship offer.

For the unversed, social media celebrity Sana Yousaf, who had celebrated her 17th birthday recently, was gunned down by 22-year-old Umar Hayat alias Kaka, outside her residence in Islamabad, for repeatedly turning down his friendship offer. She sustained two bullets and succumbed to her injuries on the spot on Monday.

Reacting to the cold-blooded murder of Yousaf, which has sparked nationwide concern and condemnations, Nazish Jahangir disclosed that she was also targeted by a man when she only asked for her boundaries to be respected.