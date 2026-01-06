NBA roundup: Visiting Hornets shock Thunder with blowout win

Brandon Miller scored 28 points to help lift the Charlotte Hornets to a stunning 124-97 road victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The loss marked OKC’s first regular-season home defeat against an Eastern Conference opponent since March 2024, and the Thunder’s first loss versus an Eastern team since Jan. 8, 2025, against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It’s also the first time OKC has been held to under 101 points this season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points on 7-of-21 shooting, while Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren managed 16 and 15 points, respectively. The Thunder shot 59.1% from the field in the first quarter before finishing at 37% for the game.

Charlotte’s surprise victory was its first against OKC since March 2023. Miller’s dominance was bolstered by Kon Knueppel’s 23 points and five 3-pointers, as well as Miles Bridges’ 17-point, 11-rebound double-double. Moussa Diabate also had a team-high 12 boards. In addition, the Hornets finished a season-high 51.4% from beyond the arc.

Pistons 121, Knicks 90

Cade Cunningham scored 29 points and handed out 13 assists as host Detroit dominated a matchup of Eastern Conference powers, thumping New York.

Javonte Green supplied 17 points, Jaden Ivey tossed in 16 and Daniss Jenkins added 12, as Detroit’s reserves notched 58 points. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 25 points but committed six turnovers and didn’t record an assist. Miles McBride had 17 points off the bench and Mikal Bridges chipped in 10.

This was the first game between the two leaders in the Eastern Conference since the Knicks eliminated the Pistons during the first round of last season’s playoffs. New York has now lost four straight games.

Rockets 100, Suns 97

Kevin Durant nailed a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining as Houston rallied for a win over visiting Phoenix to secure the four-game season series.

In addition to Durant’s 26 points, Jabari Smith Jr. provided 17 points and Amen Thompson contributed 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists to help the Rockets overcome a 9-for-37 performance from behind the arc (24.3%).

Devin Booker paced the Suns with 27 points, while Dillon Brooks and Royce O’Neale each scored 15. Phoenix used a 10-0 run late in the fourth quarter to take a 97-94 lead before Durant’s eventual heroics.

Celtics 115, Bulls 101

Anfernee Simons made eight 3-pointers and scored a game-high 27 points to help Boston extend its winning streak to four games with a victory over visiting Chicago.

Payton Pritchard added 21 points for the Celtics, who received 13 points and 13 rebounds from Neemias Queta. Boston shot 40% from the field but matched its season high with 20 offensive rebounds. Boston’s Jaylen Brown was 6 of 24 from the floor and finished the game with 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Matas Buzelis led Chicago with 26 points. Nikola Vucevic added 15 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists. Chicago, which had won its previous four road games, played without point guard Josh Giddey (left hamstring strain) and center/forward Jalen Smith (concussion). Giddey is averaging a team-high 19.2 points per game.