‘Law & Order’ is coming back!

NBC announced that the police and legal drama series Law & Order is all set to return following its cancellation more than 11 years ago.

The return of the Law & Order show, created by Dick Wolf along with writer and showrunner Rick Eid, will mark the start of its 21st season.

There will be no changes to its trademark style. The police will be seen investigating the criminal cases while the prosecutors provide evidence to prove their clients guilty.

The cast has not been announced as yet but several of its beloved characters namely Jack McCoy, played by Sam Waterson, may reprise his role. It was reported that they will be contacting the stars who were in the original show as well.

Law & Order had set the longest-running drama series record. It had spinoff shows as well.

Read More: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star found dead

“Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating. This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere.”

Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman of the Universal Studio Group, said that reviving the show is a proud moment for them.

“The return of the flagship Law & Order series for a pivotal 21st season is a proud moment for Dick and a proud moment for us, his studio partners,” she said.

The official airing date has not been announced as of such.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!