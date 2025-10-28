NBC confirms premiere date for 'Wicked: One Wonderful Night'

The highly anticipated musical event Wicked: One Wonderful Night is set to make its broadcast debut on NBC on November 6.

After the show’s airing, the special will be available for streaming on Peacock starting November 7, as confirmed by the network’s Instagram account on October 27.

Starring powerhouse performers Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the two-hour celebration pays tribute to the beloved story of Wicked and its upcoming sequel, Wicked: For Good.

The event was filmed at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, transforming the venue into a dazzling Emerald City-inspired wonderland.

Fans have taken to social media to express their excitement and support for the duo. One Instagram user shared, “Still can’t believe my eyes witnessed this magic,” while another lamented missing the live event, stating, “I am so jealous of anyone who saw this live”.

A shared clip shows Grande and Erivo in a heartfelt embrace, prompting enthusiastic reactions from fans. “This hug just healed something in me. Can’t wait for November 6th !”. One user exclaimed, reflecting the anticipation surrounding the event.