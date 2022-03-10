NBP: ATM services suspended after error in main server: sources

KARACHI: The malfunctioning reported in the central server of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) could not be removed even after passage of nine hours, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per reliable sources, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) of more than 1,400 branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) are out of order due to a technical error reported in the main server of the bank.

Sources said that the central server malfunctioned at 3.30 am on Thursday, leaving the core banking, Islamic banking and cash dealing completely shut down. The IT team of National Bank is trying to deal with the problem but could not fix it even after nine hours.

The bank said that the unforeseen breakdown in the computer server has affected the services of some branches and ATMs of the National Bank of Pakistan.

“We apologize for the inconvenience caused to our customers, and assure them that all necessary steps are being taken to restore the full range of services as soon as possible,” the NBP said in a statement.

