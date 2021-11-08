NBP system restored in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: People in large number throng to the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday as its system that was affected following a cyber-attack has now been restored, ARY News reported.

The system of the NBP has been fully restored after 12 days of interruption due to cyber-attack and the government employees are drawing their salaries from the automated teller machines (ATMs).

Meanwhile, long queues are being witnessed outside the NBP branches in Rawalpindi. It is to be noted that the system of NBP was disrupted after a cyber-attack, confirmed by the SBP.

Separately, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Monday denied reports of cyber security attacks on nine banks of the country and said that no bank other than the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) faced a cyber attack.

In a series of messages shared from its Twitter handle, the central bank while rejecting fake news being circulated online had said that no bank, other than the NBP, has faced a cyberattack.

“Some fake news regarding cybersecurity attack on banks is in circulation including remarks attributed to Chief Spokesman Abid Qamar,” it had said while sharing the fake news that claimed that nine banks have been affected by the attack and that money has been withdrawn and data were stolen.

It had said that the SBP rejects such news and no financial loss or data breach has been observed so far.

