An illegal network involved in selling mobile users’ confidential data has been uncovered following a complaint by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), leading to a joint operation by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore.

According to the PTA, three suspects were arrested during the raid. Authorities recovered five mobile phones, eight biometric devices, 43 suspected SIM cards, and other sensitive digital data.

The PTA said investigators have found evidence suggesting that confidential data was being bought and sold through WhatsApp.

The suspects allegedly traded call detail records (CDRs), IMEI numbers, subscriber information, and users’ location data.

Officials further stated that the recovered records also contained citizens’ fingerprints, national identity card details, and evidence relating to financial transactions.

A case has been registered against the suspects, while efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other individuals believed to be linked to the network.

Read more: PTA chairman confirms Pakistanis data available on dark web for Rs500

The PTA reiterated that protecting consumers’ personal and confidential data remains a top priority and said legal action against those involved in the illegal trade of sensitive information will continue.

The authority added that forensic analysis is being carried out to gather additional evidence as the investigation progresses.

Last year, Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Major General (R) Hafeez-ur-Rehman, confirmed that the personal data of Pakistani citizens has been found on the dark web.

The revelation came during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication, chaired by Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan. The committee discussed recent media reports suggesting that a major data breach had occurred in the telecom sector.

“A report surfaced three weeks ago indicating that some Pakistani citizens’ data had appeared on the dark web. Upon verification, we found that personal data of Pakistani citizens was indeed available there,” the PTA Chairman informed the committee.

He disclosed that the leaked data includes copies of national identity cards (CNICs), travel history, and mobile SIM details.