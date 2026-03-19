Illegal call centre busted in Karachi, six arrested

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) successfully busted an illegal call centre operating in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the illegal call centre was operating in a building on Shahrah-e-Faisal. During the action six suspects including the ringleader Nadir and partners Afaq and Ali Raza.

Officials reported that the group impersonated representatives of banks and the Data Settlement Agency to defraud victims. During the raid, sensitive financial data and sophisticated software used in their operations were seized.

The suspects have confessed to their crimes during interrogation. Investigators also revealed that the network facilitated fund transfers through Hundi and other informal channels.

A case has been registered against the accused under the PECA Act 2025, and further inquiries are underway to trace the extent of the group’s connections to international fraud networks.

Earlier this month, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) also raided a call centre in Defence area and arrested four suspects.

Officials said that 14 laptops, 10 mobile phones, and bank data, of thousands of foreign nationals, has been recovered. “Digital equipment and software being used for forgery and cheating have also been seized,” according to officials.

The NCCIA officials stated that it emerged during inspection of the building that an organized scam call centre was being run in the premises.

“Several people were working as fake calling agents of foreign banks,” officials said. Foreign citizens were being targeted at the scamming call centre, according to the NCCIA.