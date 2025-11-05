NCCIA officers, call centers linked to massive fraud network

ISLAMABAD: A major development has been reported in the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) corruption scandal, with investigators uncovering large-scale fraud allegedly conducted through call centers, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to details, over 20 call centers in Islamabad and Rawalpindi were raided as part of the probe, during which critical records and data were seized. Sources revealed that two NCCIA directors, three deputy directors, and two inspectors are suspected of involvement in the fraud network.

Investigative teams have obtained call logs, financial transaction data, and key email records, indicating that personal and financial information of citizens was allegedly misused through the call center network.

Sources further disclosed that the funding network of NCCIA officials involved in the scam has also been traced, with law enforcement agencies securing crucial footage and digital evidence of call center activities.

Investigators have also identified banking and mobile payment trails, as well as evidence suggesting that funds were transferred abroad through formal banking channels.

Legal proceedings against the implicated NCCIA officers are expected to begin in the coming days as the inquiry progresses.

NCCIA DG Transferred Amid Corruption Probe

Earlier, in the wake of corruption allegations against officials of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), Director General Waqar Uddin Syed has been transferred, and Syed Khurram Ali has been appointed as the new DG.

According to official sources, Waqar Uddin Syed has been directed to report to the Establishment Division, while Khurram Ali — who was previously working under the Punjab government — will now take charge as the head of the NCCIA.

Meanwhile, in Lahore, a local court approved the three-day physical remand of NCCIA officers accused of taking bribes. The suspects, including Additional Director Sarfraz Chaudhry and others, were handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further interrogation.

The decision was announced by the judicial magistrate after a reserved verdict was delivered in the case.