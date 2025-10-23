NCCIA launches probe as fraudsters drain Rs8.5 mln via fake SIM card

KARACHI: A shocking case of financial fraud has come to light after a citizen’s bank account was drained of Rs8.5 million through the use of an illegally issued duplicate SIM card, according to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), ARY News reported.

Officials said the inquiry was launched following a complaint filed by a citizen named Sunny Kumar, who reported that his mobile SIM suddenly stopped working on September 29, 2025.

According to NCCIA, Kumar later discovered at his mobile company’s office that a duplicate SIM of his number had been issued in Hyderabad without biometric verification. The compromised SIM was linked to his bank account, enabling the suspects to access and commit financial fraud.

“Upon checking his bank account, the complainant found that over 100 unauthorized transactions had been carried out, transferring Rs8.5 million to various accounts,” NCCIA officials said.

After Kumar provided supporting evidence, the agency sought detailed records from both the private bank and the mobile company involved. However, NCCIA officials stated that neither institution has yet furnished the required data, hindering the investigation’s progress.

Authorities have said that efforts are underway to trace the recipients of the transferred funds and identify those responsible for issuing the fraudulent duplicate SIM.

Similarly, in June 2025, the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) arrested two suspects involved in committing Rs20 billion online fraud in Multan.

The suspects, recognised as Samar Abbas and his assistant, were arrested during a targeted operation, while efforts are in progress to arrest a third accused, Abdul Hai.

According to NCCIA authorities, the suspect had been on the run for over a year and was apprehended in the Layyah district.

They allegedly persuaded citizens into investing in fake trading schemes by promising lucrative returns, eventually deceiving residents of South Punjab out of billions.

According to the Additional Director of NCCIA, hundreds of reports have been registered in regard to this Rs20 billion online fraud, which is thought to be one of the major cyber scams in the region.