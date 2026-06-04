NCIS Reset: New Blood, Big Exits Coming in Season 24

The NCIS machine isn’t slowing down — but it is shifting gears. Star Wilmer Valderrama just dropped a bombshell about Season 24, confirming that “major changes and major additions” are coming when the CBS juggernaut returns this fall.

Torres Teases Turbulence

Speaking to People at the 2026 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival during a screening for his film Suárez, Valderrama couldn’t stay totally tight-lipped about what’s next for MCRT. “Look, every couple of years, you guys know NCIS has to make sure you’re watching. So we shake up the TV a little bit and we listen,” he said. “And we listen to where you as fans want to see us do”.

Then came the tease that has fans buzzing: “Next season, there’s some major changes and there are some major additions. What does that mean for Torres? I can only hope that he makes it out alive”.

Why Season 24 Needed a Shakeup

Season 23 ended with two cliffhangers that set the stage. The shocking death of NCIS Director Leon Vance, played by Rocky Carroll for 18 seasons and 392 episodes, left a power vacuum at the agency. Returning villain Gabriel LaRoche, now Associate Attorney General, is already trying to politicize the position and fill it himself.

Meanwhile, the May finale left both Special Agent Nick Torres and McGee’s son Mateo in jeopardy after a shooting. “I will tell you that someone does get hit and people might not like it,” Valderrama admitted to USA Today. He added that he doesn’t actually know the resolution yet: “To be honest, I don’t think we figured that one out yet”.

The Season 23 finale also brought back Kayla Vance — Leon’s eldest daughter and now an NCIS Agent — potentially setting her up for a bigger role. Based on Valderrama’s comments, it sounds like CBS is expanding the ensemble, not just replacing.

Who’s In, Who’s Out?

CBS officially renewed NCIS for Season 24 on January 22, 2026, keeping it on Tuesdays at 8/7c for the 2026-2027 season alongside NCIS: Origins and new spinoff NCIS: New York with LL Cool J.

While no formal cast announcements have been made, Season 23’s core team included Sean Murray as McGee, Gary Cole as Parker, Wilmer Valderrama as Torres, Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer, Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines, and Katrina Law as Knight. Rocky Carroll’s Vance was killed off in Season 23.

The franchise is in flux overall: NCIS: Tony & Ziva was canceled after one season on Paramount+, while Origins and Sydney are also facing renewal questions. That puts more pressure on the flagship to evolve.

What “Major Additions” Could Mean

Valderrama’s phrasing suggests more than one new face. With Vance’s seat empty and LaRoche gunning for control, expect a new director or acting director to step in. Kayla Vance’s return opens the door for her to join MCRT full-time. The show has also been cycling in recurring agents like Zane Holtz’s Dale Sawyer and J. Claude Deering’s Curtis Hubley.

And given the cliffhanger, someone might not survive to see Episode 1. “Episode one is going to bring both,” Valderrama hinted, stopping himself before revealing more.

When We’ll Find Out

NCIS Season 24 is slated for fall 2026, with a likely late September or early October premiere. The cast is expected to return, but as Valderrama proved, nothing is guaranteed in a series that thrives on reinvention.

As he put it: “Every couple of years, you guys know NCIS has to make sure you’re watching”. Message received.