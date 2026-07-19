JEDDAH: The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) forecasts the continuation of hot to extremely hot weather, with temperatures reaching 49°C in parts of the Kingdom through Saturday.

According to the NCM, maximum temperatures ranging from 47°C to 49°C are expected from July 20 to 25 across parts of the Eastern Province and the eastern and southern parts of the Riyadh Region.

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures between 46°C and 48°C are forecast from July 20 to 22 across parts of the Makkah, Madinah, and Qassim regions.

The NCM advised the public to follow its official website, mobile application, and social media platforms for the latest weather updates and information.