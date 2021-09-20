NCOC allows 25pc crowds for National T20 Cup matches: sources

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved 25 per cent crowd attendance for the upcoming National T20 Cup matches, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

The NCOC, according to sources, has allowed the 25 percent attendance till September 30.

The forum will hold another meeting on September 28 to decide on increasing the number of spectators, said sources.

Only spectators who are fully vaccinated and have an Immunisation Certificate for Covid-19 will be allowed entry inside the stadia.

The NCOC has asked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to ensure the implementation of coronavirus SOPs during the T20 matches.

It is pertinent to mention here that PCB’s centrally contracted players will also take part in the National T20 Cup after following New Zealand’s decision to pull out of a series against Pakistan due to some unfounded security threats.

The media statement of the Pakistan Cricket Board, following the postponement of the first of one day international (ODI), said that New Zealand Cricket unilaterally decided to postpone the series.

The tournament, initially scheduled to be played in Multan from September 25, will now start two days ahead of schedule in Rawalpindi, where matches will be held till October.

The second phase of the tournament will be played in Lahore from October 4-11.

The event will feature all top Pakistan players who will play for the six provincial associations.