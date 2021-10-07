NCOC allows schools to resume normal classes from Oct 11

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) head Asad Umar on Thursday announced that all educational institutions would start normal classes from October 11, ARY News reported.

The planning and development minister made this announcement in a post shared on his official Twitter handle.

“Based on the reduced level of COVID disease spread and the launch of the school vaccination program, it has been decided in today’s NCOC meeting to allow all educational institutions to start normal classes from 11th October,” he said in a tweet.

Educational inquisitions were earlier operating on 50pc capacity across the country.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) had announced to ease COVID-19 restrictions from October 1.

Addressing the press conference flanked by SAPM on health Dr Faisal Sultan, NCOC chief Asad Umar said it had been decided to relax restrictions from October 1 (Friday) in eight cities where forty percent population aged fifteen and above have been vaccinated against the COVID-19.

These cities include Skardu, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Islamabad, Quetta, Peshawar and Rawalpindi.

In addition, the minister had announced the reopening of shrines and cinema halls in these cities for the fully vaccinated people.

“Other cities will continue to face previous restrictions by 15th of this month,” the minister had announced.

