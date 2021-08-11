NCOC charts out Covid SOPs for countrywide Muharram majalis

ISLAMABAD: With Covid-19 positivity rate still hovering around 7.5 per cent in the country, the federal body to resist its spread and wreckage by means of policies and restrictions has Wednesday laid out the code of conduct for Muharram Majalis to be followed across the board, ARY News reported.

The sources have told ARY News that the charted code of conduct has been posted to all the provinces and also to Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan territories.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has rolled out these instructions and SOPs underlining that all Muharram gatherings and processions would be held in open and ventilated spaces.

It says that private gatherings held at houses are be discouraged.

One more thing outlined in the instructions is that these SOPs would be prominently displayed during rallies and processions throughout Muharram.

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said the attendees of these gatherings and processions must be vaccinated and that elderly and underage people may not be allowed in them.

It has recommended the regional authorities to only allow licensed principal processions and that to instal camps specially to vaccinate the attendees.

Limiting the periods of the majalis and the adherance to that time period is also made part of the instructions, among already announced SOPs including wearing masks, observing 6-feet social distancing and sanitizing, etc.

Pakistan records 81 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,856 new infections

It is key to note that Pakistan has recorded today 81 more COVID-19 deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the country’s overall death toll to 24,085.

The National Command and Operation Center said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,080,360 after the emergence of 4,856 new infections.

Separately, overall 972,098 have recovered from the pandemic, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 7.50 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 7.84% .