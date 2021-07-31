NCOC issues clarification on Sindh lockdown restrictions

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday issued a clarification about lockdown imposed in Sindh by the provincial government in order to stem the spread of coronavirus cases, ARY News reported.

The NCOC, which supervises the government’s strategy against the pandemic spread, in a statement said that the Sindh government had introduced several new Covid-19 restrictions amid the fourth Covid-19 wave

“The Sindh govt had imposed new restrictions in an effort to stem the spread of the virus in the province,” the forum said in a statement and further clarified that several sectors will remain operational during the Sindh lockdown.

Flight operation will continue under standard operating procedures (SOPs), Pakistan Railways to run passenger trains with 70 per cent occupancy, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) will remain open, sectors which come under federal government will continue to operate with strict SOPs, it added.

The NCOC further said that federal government offices in Sindh will operate with a limited staff under the new restrictions.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh government has announced to ease lockdown restrictions notified yesterday, lifting the pillion riding ban and allowing sectors that are fully vaccinated to operate.

Addressing a press conference, Spokesman for the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab said that it was owing to the decisions including the blocking of mobile SIMs taken by the Sindh government that had led to a manifold increase in the vaccination process.

Read More: PILLION RIDING BAN LIFTED AS SINDH GOVT EASES LOCKDOWN RESTRICTIONS

“185,406 people have received COVID jabs in last 24 hours,” he said adding that still, people are standing in long queues to get themselves vaccinated

We are also lifting a ban on pillion riding,” Murtaza Wahab said and added that restaurants, bakeries, and milk shops are also exempted from following restricted timings.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government yesterday impose lockdown till August 8 as the province continues to battle the dangerous surge in COVID-19 infections.