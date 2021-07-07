NCOC concerned over surge in virus cases, urges enforcement of SOPs

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the NCOC chaired by Planning Minister Asad Umar on Wednesday, expressed concern over upsurge in coronavirus cases in the country, ARY News reported.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) session while taking notice of the violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in different sectors, directed provinces to ensure strict implementation of the precautionary measures and stepping up the vaccination drive against coronavirus.

The NCOC meeting also stressed for strict enforcement of the SOPs announced with regard to Eid ul Adha.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan’s western border with Afghanistan was closed from June 17, 2021 owing to the coronavirus situation. Relief will be given to the patients in extreme medical emergency and to the students.

“Special arrangements have been made at Chaman and Torkham borders for return of the Pakistani nationals stranded in Afghanistan,” the meeting was informed.

Pakistan reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths over the previous 24 hours, lifting the death toll from the disease to 22,469.

According to the NCOC, the country’s caseload rose to 966,007 after 1,517 new infections were detected during this period.

A total of 46,287 samples were tested, out of which 1,517 turned out to be positive for COVID-19. The positivity ratio of cases reported a sharp increase and was recorded at 3.27% in Pakistan.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease since the pandemic began climbed to 909,525 after 877 more recovered in the last 24 hours.

The active cases were recorded at 34,013.