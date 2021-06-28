NCOC eases Covid-19 restrictions, allows indoor weddings, dining

ISLAMABAD: Keeping in view the downward trend in coronavirus infections, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday announced to lift some Covid-19 restrictions that put in place owing to the Third Covid-19 wave in the country, ARY News reported.

According to details, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday chaired a session of NCOC to review the coronavirus situation in the country.

The forum announced to lift various Covid-19 restrictions from July 1 owing to the downward trend in Covid infections across the country.

The NCOC meeting also allowed markets across the country to remain open till 10pm.

Following are some of the decisions taken by the NCOC:

Indoor wedding ceremonies will be allowed from July 1, 2021, with 200 Covid-19 vaccinated people.

The marriage hall administration will check the Covid-19 vaccination certificate of guests attending the wedding.

Outdoor wedding ceremonies allowed with 400 people.

Indoor dining allowed at hotels and restaurants with 50percent capacity.

Vaccination certificate declared mandatory for indoor dining.

Business hours extended till 10pm.

Opening of cinemas and shrines allowed from July 1 with SOPs.

Only vaccinated people would be allowed to enter cinemas.

Opening of Indoor gyms allowed.

Public transport to operate with 70pc capacity.

Wearing of face masks, social distancing, smart lockdowns will continue.

The NCOC added that the decisions could be reviewed again in view of the increase in coronavirus cases.

Pakistan Covid cases and vaccination drive

The COVID-19 pandemic claimed 20 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide death toll to 22,231, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

A total of 914 new cases of the virus emerged when 44,496 samples were tested during this period, taking the country’s caseload to 955,657.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said the Covid-19 infection rate was recorded at 2.05%.