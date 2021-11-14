NCOC eases out Covid-19 restrictions in cities with over 40 pct vaccination

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday decided to lift Covid-19 restrictions from cities with over 40 percent population vaccinated, ARY News reported.

The NCOC in its session decided to review the corona restrictions over improvement in the situation of the pandemic in the country.

“The review on the restrictions is meant to encourage the citizens,” the NCOC said in a statement.

Corona restrictions will be eased out in the cities having better rate of vaccination, according to the NCOC. “It will help to bring life to normal routine in these areas”.

“Around half population of Peshawar, Narowal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Bhimbir, Bagh and Mirpur have been vaccinated,” the NCOC said.

Moreover, over half population of citizens has been inoculated with Covid-19 vaccines in Islamabad, Skardu, Gilgit and Ghizer.

Corona restrictions will be lifted in the cities having over 40 pct vaccination rate of population, while the prohibitions will remain continue in the cities having less than 40 percent vaccination rate.

