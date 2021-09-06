NCOC clarifies about extension in closure of educational institutions

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday rejected the rumours circulating on social media regarding the closure of educational institutions till September 30 due to the fourth Covid-19 wave.

“This social media news regarding the closure of educational institutions from 6 to 30 Sep across the country is fake. No such decision was made at NCOC. Please avoid rumors,” said the body leading the country’s Covid-19 response in a tweet.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) last week announced new restrictions and shut down educational institutions for a week in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

In a notification, the NCOC said the restrictions would be applicable from Sept 4 to 12 in 15 districts of Punjab; Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan; eight districts of KP; Peshawar, Swabi, Malakand, Swat, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Dera Ismail Khan; and Islamabad.