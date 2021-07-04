Over 16.7 million COVID doses administered as NCOC issues Eid ul Adha SOPs

ISLAMABAD: Over 16.7 million doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far as National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) issues guidelines for Eid ul Adha, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

According to the NCOC, so far over 16.7 million doses have been administered nationwide as it also began administration of Moderna COVID vaccine at Islamabad mass vaccination centre.

The decision-making body on COVID-19 in the country further issued guidelines for Eid ul Adha, directing the concerned authorities to ensure that cattle markets are established outside the cities’ remits to avoid virus spread.

“A complete ban will remain in place on the sale of sacrificial animals within the premises of cities,” it said. “The staffers and the traders at the cattle market should be vaccinated.”

The body further conveyed that a team headed by DG NCOC visited Gilgit Baltistan to review the vaccination process.

“It visited Gilgit, Hunza, and Shigar areas and assured the local leaders of vaccinating entire population in registered colonies,” it said adding that a special team was also formed to improve the vaccination process.

It is pertinent to mention here that National Ministry of Health has also issued COVID guidelines to be followed during Eid-ul-Azha besides expressing concern that cattle markets could become a source of virus spread in the country.

“Social distancing should be ensured at the cattle markets besides also implementing directives regarding facemask,” the ministry said adding that the temperature of those entering the market should be checked other than sanitizing the hands of the visitors.

Those selling and purchasing sacrificial animals at the market should be vaccinated, it said.

The guidelines further feared that Eid-ul-Azha congregations could also become mass spreaders besides also asking people to refrain from attending family functions on the festive occasion.