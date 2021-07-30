NCOC extends complete support to Sindh govt in dealing with Karachi COVID cases

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday extended complete support to the Sindh government in dealing with the rising trend of COVID-19 cases in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

The NCOC that is responsible for preparing a strategy to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic nationwide said in a Twitter post that they reviewed the spread of the virus in Karachi.

During the NCOC meeting held today, the forum critically reviewed disease spread in Karachi and decided to take all possible measures to assist Sindh Government in combating the rising trend of disease. 1/2 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 30, 2021



“We will take all possible measures to assist Sindh government in combating the rising trend of disease,” it said.

The measures being undertaken by Federal Government include ramp up of critical care capacity including oxygenated beds & vents, availability of oxygen and deployment of LEAs for implementation of SOPs and NPIs. 2/2 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 30, 2021



The national body dealing with the COVID situation said that measures being undertaken by the federal government include ramp-up of critical care capacity including the provision of oxygen, ventilators, and oxygen beds to deal with rising patients besides deployment of LEAs for SOPs compliance.

Vaccine Statistics:

Vaccine administered across Pakistan on 29 July: 867,226

Total vaccine administered till now: 28,743,225 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 30, 2021



The NCOC further shared that the vaccination has also witnessed a record surge with 867,226 people getting vaccinated in a day. “28,743,225 have been vaccinated nationwide so far,” it said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh health department has recommended a complete lockdown in Karachi for 15 days as the recommendation will be tabled in the COVID task force meeting headed by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah today.

“There should be a complete lockdown in Karachi for 15 days,” the health department said in its advice to stem COVID spread in the metropolis, where the COVID positivity ratio has reached 30 percent.

It further called for a complete ban on transport from provincial districts and provinces in Karachi for 15 days besides also recommending the closure of schools, colleges, and universities.