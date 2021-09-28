NCOC announces fresh curbs for unvaccinated people from Oct 01

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday announced fresh curbs for unvaccinated people in various sectors in the country from October 01, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a message shared from the official Twitter handle of the NCOC, the body overseeing the country’s response to COVID-19 asked citizens to get vaccinated to avoid inconvenience from October 01.

Get vaccinated to avoid inconvenience! From 1st October, non vaccinated/ partially vaccinated individuals will face restrictions in many sectors including traveling, shopping, gatherings and school jobs etc. pic.twitter.com/BaKUALN4DZ — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 28, 2021



It said that unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals will face restrictions in many sectors including traveling, shopping, gatherings and school jobs and others.

Earlier in the day, the NCOC decided to start Covid-19 vaccination of children aged 12 years and above.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, announced through his official Twitter account that the country’s top platform overseeing Covid response in today’s meeting decided to start vaccination of all children aged 12 years and older.

A special drive will be launched for vaccination at schools to make it easier for students to get vaccinated against the viral disease, he added.