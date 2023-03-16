Thursday, March 16, 2023
type here...
HomeHealth
Web Desk

NCOC issues guidelines to curb reemerging COVID threat

test

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Thursday warned the authorities that the coronavirus could rise again in the country, ARY News reported.

During the meeting with the stakeholders, NCOC issued guidelines to avoid spreading the virus among citizens.

The NCOC announced to use of face masks mandatory in crowded areas, moreover, Medical centres, hospital staff and patients to follow the strict guidelines released by NCOC.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, NCOC issued guidelines which will remain enforced till April 30.

It is pertinent to mention here that, in February 2023, Pakistan recorded two Covid-19-related deaths and 42 fresh Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported, quoting the National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to the statistics issued by NIH, a total of 5,019 Covid-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 42 samples came back positive.

The COVID positivity ratio has been recorded at 0. 84 per cent.

The number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,576,880 while the nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,643.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.