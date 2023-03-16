NCOC issues guidelines to curb reemerging COVID threat

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Thursday warned the authorities that the coronavirus could rise again in the country, ARY News reported.

During the meeting with the stakeholders, NCOC issued guidelines to avoid spreading the virus among citizens.

Amid the current COVID-19 disease trends across the country, NCOC recommended following guidelines for the period up to 30 April 2023.

“Mask wearing is recommended at crowded tightly enclosed spaces including healthcare facilities” — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) March 16, 2023

The NCOC announced to use of face masks mandatory in crowded areas, moreover, Medical centres, hospital staff and patients to follow the strict guidelines released by NCOC.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, NCOC issued guidelines which will remain enforced till April 30.

It is pertinent to mention here that, in February 2023, Pakistan recorded two Covid-19-related deaths and 42 fresh Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported, quoting the National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to the statistics issued by NIH, a total of 5,019 Covid-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 42 samples came back positive.

The COVID positivity ratio has been recorded at 0. 84 per cent.

The number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,576,880 while the nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,643.

