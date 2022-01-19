NCOC okays 25pc attendance for PSL 7 matches in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has allowed 25 percent attendance for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 matches in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

The NCOC has conveyed letters to the federal and provincial governments and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to disseminate its decision regarding the PSL 7 matches in Karachi.

It said that only fully vaccinated individuals would be allowed to visit stadiums and further elaborated that people from all age groups would be allowed to witness live matches from the stadium.

The decision-making body on COVID situation in the country further shared that guidelines regarding PSL 7 matches in Lahore would be finalized in the first week of February.

“Individuals above the age of 12 coming to the stadium should be fully vaccinated and PCB will devise a mechanism to confirm that tickets are being issued to vaccinated individuals only,” it said and added that PCB would also be responsible for security and implementation of COVID SOPs including facemask and social distancing measures within the premises of the stadiums.

The PSL 7 will begin on January 27 with the opening game between former champions Karachi Kings and current holders Multan Sultans. Cricket lovers will be able to watch the whole season in HD on A-Sports.

Pakistan Cricket Board announced that singers Atif Aslam and Aima Baig will sing Pakistan Super League 7 anthem.

According to the cricket board’s press release, PSL 7 anthem – which is produced by Abdullah Siddiqui – will be released next week.

