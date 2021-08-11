NCOC reduces interval between two doses of COVID vaccines

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has reduced the interval between both doses of COVID-19 vaccinations from 42 to 28 days in a bid to speed up vaccination drive across the country.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the decision has been taken after consultation with the Ministry of Health officials and the doctors.

It has also decided to make both Covid vaccine doses mandatory of air travel from September 10 and all concerned institutions have been informed about the decision.

The ministry further said that early completion of vaccination drive in country will prove useful in combating coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier in the day, a foreign airlines flight carrying one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine landed in Islamabad, said sources.

Pakistan has received COVID vaccine consignment of China’s Sinopharm under the COVAX vaccine platform.

The vaccine consignment had been shifted to the central warehouse of the federal Expanded Programme of Immunization (EPI) from the airport, sources said.

China has provided 10 million doses of Sinopharm to COVAX vaccine alliance, sources said.