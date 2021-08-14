You can now download Covid vaccination certificate on mobile phone

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) launched on Saturday a mobile application that enables citizens to download their Covid-19 vaccination certificate onto their smartphones.

“NCOC in collaboration with NADRA has launched Pak COVID-19 Vaccination Pass App, a digital wallet for COVID-19 vaccination certificate,” it tweeted.

NCOC in collaboration with NADRA (@NadraMedia) has launched Pak COVID-19 Vaccination Pass App, a digital wallet for COVID-19 vaccination certificate pic.twitter.com/htb2KsQPR4 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 14, 2021

A COVID-19 immunisation certificate portal was launched countrywide in March.

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has been issuing vaccination certificates to citizens who have been inoculated against the deadly virus.

The certificate that shows immunisation status has a fee of Rs100.