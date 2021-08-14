Saturday, August 14, 2021
type here...
HomeHealth
Web Desk

You can now download Covid vaccination certificate on mobile phone

test

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) launched on Saturday a mobile application that enables citizens to download their Covid-19 vaccination certificate onto their smartphones.

NCOC in collaboration with NADRA has launched Pak COVID-19 Vaccination Pass App, a digital wallet for COVID-19 vaccination certificate,” it tweeted.

A COVID-19 immunisation certificate portal was launched countrywide in March.

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has been issuing vaccination certificates to citizens who have been inoculated against the deadly virus.

The certificate that shows immunisation status has a fee of Rs100.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.