NCOC to commence Covid vaccination of children aged 12 and above

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided on Tuesday to start Covid-19 vaccination of children aged 12 years and above.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, announced through his official Twitter account that the country’s top platform overseeing Covid response in today’s meeting decided to start vaccination of all children aged 12 years and older.

A special drive will be launched for vaccination at schools to make it easier for students to get vaccinated against the viral disease, he added.

On Sept 11, the government lowered Covid vaccination age to 15 years in the country. Subsequently, the vaccination drive for children between 15 to 18 years began from September 13.

It was decided to inoculate them with the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

The federal government had earlier disclosed its plan to begin COVID vaccination for people aged below 18 in the country.

“In the first phase, vaccination will be approved for people in the age bracket of 15 and 18 while in the second phase, people aged between 12 and 15 will be inoculated,” sources said, adding that NADRA has also been consulted on how the process could be facilitated.