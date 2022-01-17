NCOC to reimpose restrictions after sharp rise in COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Monday has decided to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions after a sharp rise in the pandemic cases, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

The important meeting of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) was held in Islamabad which was attended by the federal and provincial authorities. The forum discussed overall vaccination progress across the country.

Sources privy to the development said, the COVID response body directed to gear up COVID-19 vaccination at the educational institutions.

NCOC showed concern over the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the sources said. The forum apart from strict compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) decided to slap restrictions to control the rapid increase of the virus.

Furthermore, the sources said that new restrictions will be slapped in the cities with over 10pc positivity ratio with the consultation of the concerned province.

Pakistan reports 4,340 new COVID cases

Pakistan has reported 4,340 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the countrywide tally of cases to 1,328,487.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, a total of 49,809 samples were tested, out of which 4,340 turned out to be positive, showing the positivity rate of 8.71 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 7.8 per cent.

