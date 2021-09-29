NCOC to relax COVID-19 restrictions from October 1

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in a meeting on Wednesday decided to ease COVID-19 restrictions, ARY News reported.

The meeting was chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in Islamabad.

Addressing the press conference flanked by SAPM on health Dr Faisal Sultan, NCOC chief Asad Umar said it has been decided to relax restrictions from October 1 (Friday) in eight cities where forty percent population aged fifteen and above has been vaccinated against the COVID-19.

These cities include Skardu, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Islamabad, Quetta, Peshawar and Rawalpindi.

He said the indoor gatherings of three hundred people and outdoor gatherings of one thousand people are now being allowed in these cities.

In addition, the shrines and cinema halls are being opened in these cities for the fully vaccinated people. He said that indoor restaurants and wedding halls in these cities will now also remained open seven days a week.

Asad Umar said other cities will continue to face previous restrictions by 15th of this month.

In his remarks on the occasion, Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan said the process of vaccination is being taken forward successfully.

He said a total of twelve percent population across the country has been vaccinated against COVID-19. He was confident that the vaccination will get further momentum in the month of October.

Dr Faisal Sultan said that the vaccination has now also been opened for those aged twelve and above in order to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of the education sector.