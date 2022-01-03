NCOC warns against rapid upsurge of coronavirus 5th wave

ISLAMABAD: The fifth wave of coronavirus led by Omicron strain rapidly surging in the country, quoting the NCOC ARY News reported on Monday.

A session of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), co-chaired by Federal Minister Asad Umar and Maj. Gen. Zafar Iqbal, considered overall situation of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus leading present upsurge in cases in the country.

“The ratio of positive cases on the rise, especially in Karachi, where the positivity rate has soared to six percent from previous two percent,” the session was informed.

The NCOC has advised citizens to get them vaccinated amid the upsurge of the coronavirus cases.

The meeting also urged people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to keep them protected against the infection.

The NCOC session also considered the extent of spreading virus in the country and discussed the national vaccination strategy.

The NCOC, an umbrella body that is leading Pakistan’s fight against the pandemic, agreed over taking stern measures for corona vaccination.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan continues to report an upward trend in COVID-19 cases with 708 fresh cases reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the NCOC, a total of 45,643 samples were tested in last 24 hours, out of which 708 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 1.55 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 1.3%.

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,943 after two more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country stands at 642.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!