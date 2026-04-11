ndall Jenner turns heads at Coachella 2026 with sisters Kylie and Kourtney

Kendall Jenner brought effortless style to the desert as she attended the opening day of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival alongside her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

The model, 30, showcased her signature off-duty look in a white crop top paired with rolled-up shorts and a black leather belt. She completed the laidback festival outfit with mid-calf boots, a small shoulder bag and retro-style oval sunglasses, while a blue baseball cap worn backwards added a casual edge.

Keeping her beauty look minimal, Jenner wore her hair down in a sleek, straight style and opted for dewy, natural makeup suited to the desert setting. She accessorized with a simple pearl necklace and a silver ring, maintaining a clean, understated aesthetic.

Jenner also gave fans a glimpse of her look on social media, sharing a selfie set to Justin Bieber’s track “All I Can Take,” building anticipation ahead of his highly awaited performance at the festival.

During the event, she reunited with her sisters, with the trio sharing a lighthearted moment captured on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Story.

The Jenner sisters coordinated in all-white outfits, while Kardashian opted for a contrasting all-black look. The group embraced and jumped excitedly together, with Kylie captioning the post, “my sisters!!!”

The 2026 Coachella festival, held in Indio, California, features a star-studded lineup of performers including Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G, alongside a diverse mix of artists spanning genres and generations.