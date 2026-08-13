NDMA says 155 people die in current monsoon season

ISLAMABAD: The NDMA officials have informed the Senate standing committee for water resources on Thursday that 155 fatalities have reported during the ongoing monsoon season that began from June 26.

The Senate committee session, chaired by Senator Jam Saifullah Khan, was also attended by Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lt. Gen. Inaam Haider Malik.

The NDMA official said that the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) provides advance information for advance preparations to tackle emergencies.

NDMA officials said that 460 people have been injured in rain-related incidents, while 1341 houses damaged.

Officials also said that 580 animals had also died in weather related incidents, while 27.44 kilometers of roads also damaged.

Officials said that the NDMA functions in coordination with provincial departments. “Preparations for monsoon started in advance in January and emergency response plans prepared to tackle emergency situations.