NDMA alerts against high temperatures, heatwave in Sindh from April 11

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an alert about persistently high maximum temperatures and heatwave in Sindh from April 11.

The NDMA has cautioned against 3 to 5 degree Celsius high temperatures than routine in the nighttime and 5 to 7 Celsius in the daytime in Sindh.

Sindh’s Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana districts and adjoining areas will be persistently hit by the intense hot weather, NDMA warned.

Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki, Khairpur will also hit by the heatwave, while temperatures likely to soar in Sanghar, Umar Kot and Kashmore districts.

The severe hot weather also expected to hit Baluchistan’s Jhal Magsi, Osta Muhammad and Dera Murad Jamali districts and Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan districts of southern Punjab, NDMA warned.

The disaster management authority has advised people to avoid going unnecessarily out of homes in the severe weather and increase use of the water.