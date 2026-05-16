NDMA forecast rainfall in various parts of country from May 19 to 22

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has forecast rainfall with hail and thunderstorm in various districts of Punjab from May 19 to 22.

NDMA said that rainfall is expected in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Lahore, Sialkot, Kasur, Multan district and adjoining areas.

The disaster management authority has also predicted rainfall with strong winds and hailstorm in Balochistan’s districts of Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Chaman, Khuzdar and adjoining areas from May 19 to 22.

Meanwhile, in other districts of Balochistan and most of Sindh likely to experience a hot and dry weather with increasing temperatures.

Rainfall with thunder and hailstorm is also expected in KP’s districts of Chitral, Swat, Peshawar, Bannu, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Landi Kotal.

Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir’s districts of Skardu, Gilgit, Astore, Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Bagh and Kotli could also receive rainfall.