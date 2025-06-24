NDMA issues advisory ahead of predicted rain from Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued an advisory ahead of the predicted thunderstorms and rainfall in different regions of Pakistan from June 25 to July 1, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Metrological Department forecasted heavy winds, dust storms, thunderstorms, and rainfall across most regions.

Rainfall is expected in upper and southeast Sindh including Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Kashmore, Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Badin and Karachi from June 25th to 28th.

Rain with scattered heavy to very heavy falls is expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s various districts from 25th June to 01st July with occasional gaps, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a weather report.

Balochistan’s northeastern and southern districts Sherani, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Barkhan, Naseerabad, Kalat, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Awaran, Kalat, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti and Kohlu to receive rain with wind or thundershowers from 25th night to 28th June.

The NDMA cautioned that cities like Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Muzaffarabad face a risk of urban flooding. The NDMA’s advisory read that weak trees, walls, and structures could be affected by storms and urged the public to avoid billboards, poles, and fragile walls for safety.